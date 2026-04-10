Win tickets to see Nelly at the Hard Rock Live!

Listen all week @5pm for the most free tickets to the Formula 1 Crypto.com Grand Prix, Starring Nelly & more! It’s going down Friday, May 1st at the Hard Rock Live.

Sponsored by Formula 1 & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to 99 JAMZ between 4.11.26 through 4.18.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Nelly, Kane Brown and Marshmello at Hard Rock Live on Friday, May 1. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.