Win tickets to see Michael Blackson!

Listen all this week @ 12pm to win tickets to experience the comedy of Michael Blackson at The Ft. Lauderdale Improv on Friday, May 16th. Sponsored by the Fort Lauderdale Improv & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 5.13.25 through 5.16.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to experience the comedy of Michael Blackson live at the Ft. Lauderdale Improv on Friday, May 16th, 2025. Approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group