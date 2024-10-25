Win tickets to see Maverick City Music!

Maverick City

Listen all week for the most free tickets to Maverick City Music with the Good News tour featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard & JWLKRS (pronounced Jaywalkers). This is happening on Sunday Nov. 3rd at the Kaseya Center. Sponsored by Maverick City Music & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Purchase tickets, here!

Maverick City Music 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ on 10.27.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Maverick City Music with the Good News tour on Sunday Nov. 3rd, 2024 at the Kaseya Center. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!