Win tickets to see Martin Lawrence at the Hard Rock Live!

Listen all this week @8am for your chance at the most free tickets to the “Y’all Still Know What It Is Tour” starring Martin Lawrence. It’s going down Saturday March 21st at the Hard Rock Live.

Sponsored by Hard Rock Live & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 Jamz between 2/14/26-2/20/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Martin Lawrence on Saturday March 21at the Hard Rock Live. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group