Win tickets to see Keyshia Cole!

Listen all week @10am for the most free tickets to the Hard Rock Live on July 20th.. Starring Keyshia Cole & Friends.

Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! WHAT STATION PLAYS THE MOST MUSIC and HAS THE MOST FREE TICKETS TO SEE KEYSHIA COLE? LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 6.30.2025 through 7.13.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Hard Rock Live on July 20th., 2025. Starring Keyshia Cole & Friends. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

