Win tickets to see Kehlani!

Kehlani Tour 2024

By Aura Martinez

Listen all week to win the most free tickets to the Crash World Tour on Friday Sept 27th at the FPL Solar Amphitheater starring Kehlani! Sponsored by Livenation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Purchase tickets, HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen between 9.14.24 through 9.20.24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) Tickets to to see Kehlani’s Crash World Tour on Friday Sept 27th, 2024 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater. Approx retail value of : $154. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.


