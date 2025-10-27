Win tickets to see Jagged Edge at Fillmore Miami Beach!

Jagged Edge 2025

Listen all week @12pm for EXCLUSIVE access to see Cuffing Season Tour 2025, featuring Jagged Edge, Lloyd and Eric Bellinger. It’s going down November 29th at the Fillmore Miami Beach!

THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to 99JAMZ between 10.27.25 through 11.7.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Jagged Edge at Fillmore Miami Beach on 11/29/25. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

