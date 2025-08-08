Win tickets to see Freddie McGregor & Friends at Sunset Cove Amphitheater!

Freddie 2025

Listen all weekend and during Bashment Explosion with Waggy T to win tickets to Freddie McGregor & Friends, August 17 at Sunset Cove Amphitheater featuring Luciano, Spragga Benz, Frisco Kid, Perfect Giddiman, Teflon, and Shuga!

Sponsored by The Art of Music & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ between 8/9/25-8/10/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Freddie McGregor & Friends, August 17, 2025 at Sunset Cove Amphitheater. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

