Win tickets to see FCG Heem, King Kawap and Hurricane Wisdom LIVE!

BMF 2025

Listen all week in the 7pm and 9pm hours to win free tickets to the Hottest Labor Day Weekend Concert in Broward County! Featuring FCG Heem, Hurricane Wisdom, and King Kawap on Sunday, August 31 at Luxurious Hall, in Lauderhill.

Sponsored by the Biggest Motion Family: Cheese Please, RAW, DJ Drizzy 954 & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 8.16.2025 through 8.22.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see FCG Heem, Hurricane Wisdom, and King Kawap on Sunday, August 31 at Luxurious Hall, in Lauderhill. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!