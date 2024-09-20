Win tickets to see Boyz ll Men!

Boyz ll Men 2024

By Aura Martinez

Listen for your chance to get has the most free tickets to see Boyz II men with special guest Robin Thicke on Saturday October 5th at the Hard Rock Live. Sponsored by Livenation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Purchase tickets, HERE!

Boyz ll Men Tour 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen between 9.21.24 through 10.4.24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) Tickets to to see Boyz ll Men at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, October 5th, 2024. Approx. retail value of $147. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.


