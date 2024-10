Listen all week for the most free tickets to the Better off Alone Tour starring A Boogie wit Da Hoodie on Thursday Oct 24th at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park. Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 10/12/24-10/24/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see A Boogie wit Da Hoodie on Thursday Oct 24th, 2024 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park. Retail value of: $109. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.