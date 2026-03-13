Win tickets to see Ari Lennox LIVE!

Ari Lennox

99Jamz has the most free tickets to the Vacancy Tour starring Ari Lennox! It’s going down May7th inside the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99Jamzapp!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ 3.14.26 through 3.27.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Vacancy Tour starring Ari Lennox on May7inside the Fillmore Miami Beach. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ
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