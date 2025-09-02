Win tickets to Piles 40 & Up With A Good Job: All White Party!

Piles Party

Listen all weekend & all week @9am, 2pm, & 4pm to win free access to party with Plies for his 40 & Up With a Good Job: All White Party on Saturday Sept 20th at Nomi Village. THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE!

Sponsored by Nomi Village & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! WHAT STATION PLAYS THE MOST MUSIC and HAS THE MOST FREETO PARTY WITH PLIES?LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 8.30.2025 through 9.19.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Plies for his 40 & Up With a Good Job: All White Party on Saturday Sept 20th, 2025 at Nomi Village. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

