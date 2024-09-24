Win tickets to the Piece by Piece movie screening following the life of Pharrell Williams!

Register online for your chance to win free tickets to the PIECE BY PIECE movie screening on October 5th! Sponsored by Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz!

Experience a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience about one of music’s most innovative minds. Oscar-winning documentarian Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor? 20 Feet From Stardom) works to capture Pharrell’s life story in a way that could only be done with the imagination and innovation of LEGO. The film encapsulates the early life and career of the multi-hyphenate Pharrell, from his upbringing in Virginia Beach and the formation of both The Neptunes and the N.E.R.D., and takes viewers through the creative process of some of his biggest hits. Interviews feature the voices of artists Gwen Stefani, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar among others, to give viewers a look at Pharrell’s expansive career. PIECE BY PIECE opens in theaters on October 11.

Piece by Piece movie

