Win tickets to NOMI Music Fest!

NOMI Music Fest 2025

Listen This week @8am, 2pm, 3pm, & 6pm for your chance at the  most free tickets to the NOMI Music Festival.  Starring Anthony Hamilton, Carl Thomas & our very own Dj Nasty 305 on the 1′s & 2′s congratulations!!! It’s goin down this Saturday Feb 22nd at Cagni Park in North Miami.  Sponsored by City of North Miami  & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz!  WHAT STATION PLAYS THE MOST MUSIC and HAS THE MOST FREE TICKETS TO THE NOMI MUSIC FEST? LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 2/19/25-2/21/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to NOMI Music Fest on Saturday Feb 22nd, 2025 at Cagni Park in North Miami, FL. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.
