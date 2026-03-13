Win tickets to Mother’s Day Gospel Celebration starring Pastor Shirley Caesar!

mothers day

Listen all weekend for your chance at the most free tickets to the Mother’s Day Gospel Celebration starring Pastor Shirley Caesar. Along with Marvin Sapp, Deitrick Haddon & more. It’s going down Saturday, May 9th at The Faith Center Int.

Sponsored by ALWE & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ 3.15.26 through 4.26.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Mother’s Day Gospel Celebration Starring Pastor Shirley Caesar. Along with Marvin Sapp, Deitrick Haddon on Saturday, May 9 at The Faith Center Int. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ
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