Win tickets to The Millennium Tour!

Millennium Tour 2025

Listen all week @4pm & @7pm for the most free tickets to the Millenium Tour on Sunday April 13th at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Starring Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Speical Guest Rick Ross, Ying Yang Twins, Plies, Boosie & so many more congratulations!!! Sponsored by Black Promoters Collective & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! WHAT STATION PLAYS THE MOST MUSIC and HAS THE MOST FREE TICKETS TO THE MILLENIUM TOUR ? LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 2/15/25-2/28/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see The Millennium Tour on April 13th, 2025 at the Amerant Bank Arena. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.
0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!