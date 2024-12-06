Win tickets to Miami Comedy Fest!

Listen all week @10am & 6pm for your chance to win the most free tickets to the Miami Comedy Fest on Saturday January 18th at Hard Rock live inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Starring Miami comedy legend Sommore, and more legends, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Tommy Davidson! ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE, sponsored by North American Entertainment Group & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!
