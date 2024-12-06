Win tickets to Miami Comedy Fest!

Listen all week @10am & 6pm for your chance to win the most free tickets to the Miami Comedy Fest on Saturday January 18th at Hard Rock live inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Starring Miami comedy legend Sommore, and more legends, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Tommy Davidson! ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE, sponsored by North American Entertainment Group & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Miami Comedy Fest

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 12/7/24-1/10/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Miami Comedy Festival at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 18th, 2025. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.