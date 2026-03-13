Win tickets to Loe Shimmy & Friends!

99Jamz has the most free tickets to the Loe Shimmy & Friends Show, starring Loe Shimmy. It’s going down Sunday, May22nd inside the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.

Sponsored by Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ 3.21.26 through 3.27.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Loe Shimmy & Friends Show, starring Loe Shimmy on Sunday, May22inside the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ