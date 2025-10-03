Win tickets to Kodak Black’s Exclusive Kill Bill Halloween Concert!

Kodak Black

Listen all weekend for your EXCLUSIVE access for the Bill Kill Halloween Concert starring Kodak Black. It’s going down Saturday Nov 1st at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.

THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to 99JAMZ between 10.4.25 through 10.31.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Bill Kill Halloween Concert starring Kodak Black Saturday Nov 1st, 2025 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale. Approx. retail value: $86 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

