Win tickets to the Kings of the South Tour starring The Ying Yang Twins, Trick Daddy and more!

Listen all weekend & during the week @10am, 4pm & 9pm for your EXCLUSIVE access for the Kings of the South Tour starring The Ying Yang Twins, Paul & Miami’s own Trick Daddy with special guest Trina. It’s going down Friday Nov 21st at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by dayafterday & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to 99JAMZ between 10.4.25 through 10.11.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Kings of the South Tour on Friday Nov 21st, 2025 at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group