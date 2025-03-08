Win tickets to Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest ‘25!

Listen all weekend to win YOUR FREE 2-DAY PASSES to the 2025 JAZZ IN THE GARDENS MUSIC FESTIVAL goin down Sat. & Sun. March 8th & 9th at the Hard Rock Stadium! Live performances by DJ Cassidy featuring Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, our very own DJ Nasty 305′s Miami House Party Set with Uncle Luke, Doug E Fresh, Yung Joc, BallGreezy, Mike Smiff PLUS Lauryn Hill with Wyclef Jean, YG Marley, and MORE! ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE!

Sponsored by The City of Miami Gardens, Black Promoters Collective. & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 2/1/25-2/2/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of 2-day passes to the 18th Annual Jazz in the Gardens on Saturday & Sunday March 8th & 9th, 2025 at the Hard Rock Stadium. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.