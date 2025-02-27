Win tickets to Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest ‘25!

jitg 2025

Listen all week @7am, 10am, 3pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm & the weekend for your chance to win tickets to the 18th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival. Starring Lauryn Hill, Ja Rule, Beenie Man, Dru Hill, featuring 99 Jamz own DJ Nasty 305 & his Miami-style House party with Uncle Luke, Doug E Fresh, Ballgreezy & so many more. Sponsored by the City of Miami Gardens, Black Promoters Collective & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Buy tickets, here!

JITG

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 2/1/25-3/7/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of 2-day passes to the 18th Annual Jazz in the Gardens on Saturday & Sunday March 8th & 9th, 2025 at the Hard Rock Stadium. Retail value of: $451.50 Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.
