Win tickets to Island to Island International Flag Night!

Flag Night

Listen all week for the most free tickets to the Island to Island International Flag Night on Friday, October 11th at the original Madhouse 3301 Rickenbacker Cswy in Key Biscayne! Only $20 w/your flag before 11 PM! Grab your flags, rep your island, and let’s show the world how the Caribbean does it. Sponsored by XO Management  & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz!  LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

More info and to Buy tickets: https://frontlineticketing.com/event/view/INTERNATIONALFLAGNIGHT


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 10/5/24-10/11/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets sland to Island International Flag Night on Friday, October 11th 2024. Retail value of: $50. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.
