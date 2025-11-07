Win tickets to get your laugh on with Katt Williams at Hard Rock Live!

Katt Williams 2025

Listen all week @7am, 1pm, 4pm, & 8pm to Heaven on Earth Tour starring Katt Williams. He returns to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, November 22nd!

Sponsored by North American Entertainment Group & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 11/8/25-11/21/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Katt Williams Heaven on Earth Tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025. Retail value of: $158. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.
0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!