LISTEN all this week @5pm and @9pm to win tickets to Florida Fest 90’s Edition - The Rewind on Jan. 18th! Performing live, JT Money, Major Nine, Trick Daddy, Trina, Rick Ross and more!

Sponsored by Florida Fest & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ between 1/10/26-1/16/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to lorida Fest 90’s Edition - The Rewind on Jan. 18th., 2026 Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group