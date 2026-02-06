Win tickets to experience Reggae Month!

Listen to the Bashment Explosion Show Saturday between 12am & 2am & during the week @9pm for your chance at the most free tickets to celebrate Reggae Month.

Sponsored by BIGG ZOUND & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99Jamzapp!

Reggae Month

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ between 2/7/26-2/20/26. Odds vary. Prize: (3) pair of tickets to Reggae Month. Retail value of: $200. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

