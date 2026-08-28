Win tickets to experience House of Horror opening night at Tropical Park!

Listen all week @7am, 1pm, 5pm, & 9pm for your chance at the most free tickets to the House of Horror. “For 25 years, House of Horror has been terrifying generations. And now, House of Horror has a new home at Tropical Park.

With more space, more FREE parking! FIVE all-new haunted houses, The Best carnival rides, and let’s not forget everyone’s guilty pleasure, carnival food!

Unlimited haunted houses, scare zones and carnival rides plus Free parking. Opening on Sept 24th.

Sponsored by House of Horror & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 9/22/26- 9/4/26. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to House of Horror at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.