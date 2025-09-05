Win tickets to experience Boosie & His Full Orchestra!

It’s a winning weekend and all week LISTEN to WIN @8am, 11am, 5pm, & 7pm access to party with LIL BOOSIE & his Full Orchestra on SUNDAY, November 16th at the James L Knight Center. THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE & YOU MUST BE DRESSED TO IMPRESS!

Sponsored by Yung Fly Entertainment & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 9.6.2025 through 9.12.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Boosie & his Full Orchestra on November 16th, 2025 at the JLK Center. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

