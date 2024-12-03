Win tickets to Chance The Rapper’s Writings On The Wall: A Star Line Listening Experience!

Listen all week and at 3pm for you & a guest to get access to Chance The Rapper’s Writings On The Wall: A Star Line Listening Experience December 3rd - 6th at Wynwood Studios! Be one of the first to listen to some unreleased music he’s been working on in a very intimate setting. Sponsored by Wynwood Studios & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, LISTEN to 99Jamz between 12.3.2024 through 12.06.2024. Prize (2) tickets to Chance The Rapper’s Writings On The Wall: A Star Line Listening Experience December 3rd - 6th, 2024 at Wynwood Studios. Odds vary. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

