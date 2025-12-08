Win Tickets to The Boy Is Mine Tour + an Exclusive Meet & Greet with Brandy or Monica!

The Boy is Mine

Listen all week @3pm to win tickets to see THE BOY IS MINE TOUR ft/ Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, & Mya PLUS the special MEET AND GREET package with either Brandy or Monica!

Going down December 13 at Kaseya Center! Sponsored by Black Promoters Collective and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 12.9.2025 through 12.11.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see THE BOY IS MINE TOUR on December 13, 2025 at Kaseya Center and Meet and Greet package. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

