Win tickets to the BIG 3 Basketball Tournament!

Big 3 Basketball

Listen all week to win a pair of tickets to the Big 3 Basketball season opener featuring our own team, THE MIAMI 305, going down June 29th inside the Kaseya Center!

Sponsored by The Big 3 Basketball & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 6.11.25 through 6.27.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Big 3 Basketball season opener June 29th, 2025 at the Kaseya Center. Approx. retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!