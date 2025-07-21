Win Tickets Before You Can Buy Them – Brandy & Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour Hits Miami!

Boy is Mine 2025

Listen all week @8am, 12pm, & 5pm to win tickets before you can buy them for THE BOY IS MINE TOUR ft/ Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, & Muni Long, December 13 at Kaseya Center! Listen to Win Them Before You Can Buy Them!

Sponsored by Black Promoters Collective and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 7.21.2025 through 8.2.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see THE BOY IS MINE TOUR ft/ Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, & Muni Long, December 13, 2025 at Kaseya Center. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

