Win Tickets to B2K & Bow Wow: Boys 4 Life Tour!

Boys 4 Life

Listen all week @7am, 10am, 6pm, & 7pm for the most free tickets to the Boys 4 Life tour Starring B2k. Along with Bow Bow, Crime Mob, Miami’s own Pretty Rickey & more. It’s going down April 11th inside the Amerant Bank Arena.

THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by The Black Promoters Collective &Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 12.13.2025 through 12.26.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to B2K & Bow Wow: Boys 4 Life Tour on April 11th inside the Amerant Bank Arena. Retail value: $230. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

