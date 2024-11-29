Win tickets to Art Week at The Museum of Graffiti!

Listen all weekend and at 10pm for you & a guest to get access to the Museum of Graffiti between Dec 4th – 6th at the Museum of Graffiti Campus in Wynwood. Sounds by She-J Hercules. Sponsored by Museum of Graffiti & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App! Always more at https://www.99jamzmiami.com/.

Buy tickets, here!

Museum of Graffiti

Museum of Graffiti2

Museum of Graffiti

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, LISTEN to 99Jamz between 11.30.2024 through 12.06.2024. Prize (2) tickets to Museum of Graffiti between Dec 4th – 6th, 2024 at the Museum of Graffiti Campus in Wynwood. Odds vary. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group