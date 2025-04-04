Win tickets to the 19th Annual Best of the Best Music Fest!

Listen ALL WEEKEND for your chance at the most free tickets to the 19th Annual Best of the Best Music Fest on Sunday May 25th at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami!!

Listen all week @7am, 11am, & 7pm for your chance to win. Starring Buju Banton, Beres Hammond, Wayne Wonder & so many more. Sponsored by XO Management, Best of the Best & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 4.5.25 through 5.23.25. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to the 9th Annual Best of the Best Music Fest on Sunday May 25th, 2025 at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. Approx. retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.