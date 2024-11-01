Win a signed copy of Trina’s new book Da Baddest!

Trina book 2024

Listen all week @ 2 PM for your chance to win your official signed copy of the Diamond Princess Trina’s new book Da Baddest. Sponsored by the Diamond Princess Trina & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Purchase a copy, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 11.2.2024 - 11.8.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) signed copy of the Diamond Princess Trina’s new book Da Baddest. Retail value: $30. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!