Win access to JAMZ LIVE with The Morning Hustle featuring a surprise guest!

Listen all weekend & at 7am, 2pm, 5pm, also 8pm for your chance to get on the exclusive VIP Guestlist to hang out with the Morning Hustle for an exclusive Jamz Live on Friday Dec. 13th inside our 99 Jamz Penthouse Studios with surprise special guest appearances. Sponsored by Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Register below for your chance to win!

Jamz Live

Register below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ or register on the 99JAMZ app between 11/30/24-12/12/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to 99 Jamz Live with the Morning Hustle on Friday Dec. 13th, 2024 inside our 99 Jamz Penthouse Studios. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group