Win access to JAMZ LIVE with The Morning Hustle!

Listen all weekend & all week @6am, 8am, 10am, 6pm, 9pm, & 10pm for your exclusive access for you & a guest to be a part of our LIVE studio audience with The Morning Hustle, Lore’l, Kyle Santillian, Alton Walker, and special surprise guets for JAMZ LIVE on Friday May 9th in our 99 Jamz Penthouse studios.

Sponsored by Reach Media and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! WHAT STATION PLAYS THE MOST MUSIC and HAS YOUR ACCESS TO JAMZ LIVE WITH THE MORNING HUSTLE? LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Jamz Live

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ or register on the free 99JAMZ app between 4/26/25-5/8/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Jamz Live with the Morning Hustle on Friday May 9th, 2025 inside our 99 Jamz Penthouse Studios. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group