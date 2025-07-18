Win access to JAMZ LIVE featuring Ball Greezy!

Listen this weekend & all week @9am, 2pm, 3pm, & 8pm or register below to win your access to join us for a JAMZ Live with Ball Greezy hosted by DJ Nasty 305! It’s going down Thursday, July 31st at 4PM, inside the 99 JAMZ Penthouse Studios!

Sponsored by Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ or register on the free 99JAMZ app between 7/19/25-7/31/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to JAMZ Live with Ball Greezy hosted by DJ Nasty 305 on Thursday, July 31st, 2025. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

