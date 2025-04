Tune in everywhere on 4/11, on all your devices and the free official 99 JAMZ app, for your chance to win a $411 gift card!

Sponsored by 1-800-411-pain. Car Accident? Remember After 911, Call 411, 1-800-411-PAIN.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ on 4/11/2025 for your chance to win $411 courtesy of 1-800-411 Pain. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $411 gift card. Approx. value. $411. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.





Cox Media Group