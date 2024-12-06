Win a $250 Gift Card from Attorney Big Al during The 12 Days of J’s!

12 Days of J's

Listen all week @3pm for you chance to get a brand new pair of J’s. WIN a $250 gift card for you to get your new Air Jordans! Another 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE. LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Sponsored by Attorney Big Al! Remember Accident crash, slip, or fall he always answers your call at 1-800-HURT-123 & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 12.7.2024 through 12.20.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $250 Gift Card from Attorney Big Al. Retail value: $250. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

