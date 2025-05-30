Win a $100 Golden Krust gift card, courtesy of Demesmin & Dover Law Firm and 99 JAMZ!

Golden Krust 2025

We’re spicing things up this Caribbean Heritage Month with your chance to win a $100 gift card to enjoy mouthwatering, authentic Caribbean flavors from Golden Krust! Listen all week at 11 AM for your chance to win and treat yourself to some island eats. It’s ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Listen and win anywhere on all your devices or through the 99 JAMZ App!

Try Golden Krust’s new Jamaican Pepper Shrimp Patty, available for a limited time at all Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurants in June!

Sponsored by Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, Home of the new Jamaican Pepper Shrimp Patty and by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm - Call 24/7 at 866-954-MORE or online at YourAccidentAttorneys.com.

Shrimp Patty

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 6.2.25 - 6.30.25. Odds vary. Listen every weekday at 11am with K-Foxx for your chance to win. Prize: (1) $100 gift card. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!