Win a $100 gift card from We The Best Foundation!

Listen all week at 8am, 11am, 6pm, & 8pm for 99 JAMZ & We The Best Foundation are making you’re Thanksgiving special with a $100 gift card. Sponsored by The We the Best Foundation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 11.22.2024 through 11.29.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 Gift Card. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

