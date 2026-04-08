TICKET BLITZ: Listen 6A-7PM to win your tickets to “The Boys 4 Life Tour”!

Listen 6A-7PM on Wednesday, April 8th and Thursday, April 9th to win your tickets to see the Boys 4 Life Tour, starring B2K, Bow Wow, Pretty Rickey & more!!

PLUS win tickets between 12p-5pm on Wednesday and Thursday and you’ll also receive special MEET & GREET passes to meet either B2K, Bow Wow or Pretty Rickey!

It’s going down April 11th inside the Amerant Bank Arena. THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by The Black Promoters Collective & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99Jamzapp!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 4.7.2026 through 4.8.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to B2K & Bow Wow: Boys 4 Life Tour on April 11th, 2026 at the Amerant Bank Arena. Retail value: $230. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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