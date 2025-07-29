Stack Up for School – Register to Win $1K + $1K!

It’s that time again—and 99 JAMZ is coming through with a chance to level up your school year.

We’re dropping $1,000 in your pocket AND giving you another $1,000 to bless your school or favorite charity.

Whether you’re copping supplies, covering books, or giving back to the community—99 JAMZ has your back.

👉 Register below for your shot to win and start the school year with a W.

Register to win below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES. 7/30/25–8/27/25. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade or Broward counties;; 18+. To enter, complete entry form here or on the 99JAMZ App (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: Here. Sponsor: Audience LLC, 32 West 200 S., Ste. 227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.