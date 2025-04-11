Register to win your mom $2,000 for Mother’s Day!

Mother's Day 2025

99JAMZ wants to shower your Mom with love on Mother’s Day! Enter below for your chance to win $2,000 for Mother’s Day—Whether it’s brunch, a spa day, or just straight-up pampering— we got you!

Register to win below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/12/25–5/7/25. Open to legal residents of FL in Miami-Dade and Broward counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form at WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ or on the 99Jamz App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person on web/app. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!