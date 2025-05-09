Register to win your Dad $2,000 for Father‘s Day!

Father's Day

99JAMZ wants to help you celebrate Dad this Father’s Day! Enter below for your chance to win $2,000—whether it’s for a brand-new grill, a relaxing day on the golf course, or some well-deserved pampering, we’ve got you covered!

Sponsored by…Visit St. Pete Clearwater! For more information visit, www.visitstpeteclearwater.com.

Register to win below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES. 5/12/25–6/11/25. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade or Broward counties;; 18+. To enter, complete entry form here or on the 99JAMZ App (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: Here. Sponsor: Audience LLC, 32 West 200 S., Ste. 227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

