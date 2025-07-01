Register to play 1K Minute for a chance $1,000 every weekday Afternoons w/ DJ Nasty 305!

Every weekday at 4 PM, DJ Nasty 305 is bringing you the 1K Minute! Answer 10 questions in 60 seconds and walk away with $1,000! Think you’ve got the skills? Register now — you could be getting that call to win! A 99 JAMZ exclusive! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/1/25–12/31/25. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter register on the free 99 Jamz App and listen every weekday in the 4pm hour for your chance to play. Correctly answer all Quiz questions in allotted time. Odds of being selected to participate vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.99jamzmiami.com. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020 Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

