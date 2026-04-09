Pre-Register for Water Safety Family Fun Day!

Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water. Cox Media Group Miami proudly welcomes you to Water Safety Awareness Day, presented by Children’s Services Council and Florida Department of Health!

Our Water Safety Awareness Day Event is May 9th 2026, from 9 AM to 12 noon at T.Y. Park in Hollywood! This is a free family-friendly event that will educate parents, caregivers and children about safer practices around water and drowning prevention tools. Participants will receive hands-on education through interactive demonstrations in and out of the water with a fun friendly environment full of food trucks, activations, photo ops with characters, live music, giveaways and more!

Water Safety Awareness Day will be hosted by our Cox Media Group Miami family, HITS 97.3, EASY 93.1, HOT 105 and 99JAMZ!

Free Park admission for the FIRST 100 cars (first come, first serve) and then it’s $3.00/per vehicle (for 8 or fewer persons).

Cox Media Group Miami Presents: Water Safety Awareness Day

Saturday, May 9th, 2026

9a.m. – 12p.m.

The Lagoon at Castaway Island Water Park (located within T.Y. Park.)

3300 N Park Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021

Special Thank You to Our Sponsors!

Water Safety 2026

7 Tips to Prevent Drowning from Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital: